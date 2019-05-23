Margaret Creamer



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Margaret Nell Creamer, age 92, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Care Manor Nursing Home. She had previously resided at RiverLodge Assisted Living for almost five years after moving from Fort Worth, Texas. Margaret Creamer was born in Waco, Texas on April 13, 1927. Her parents were Matthew and Margaret Glenn. She was married to Walter Creamer for 62 years before his death in 2012. Margaret worked as a travel agent for many years. She and Walter traveled to numerous countries all over the world. Both Walter and Margaret were avid tennis players in Fort Worth. Survivors include daughter, Candy Gearhart and her husband, Van, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; and sons, Joe Creamer of Fort Worth, Texas, and Glenn Creamer, of Columbia, Maryland; three grandchildren, Jennifer Condra, of Vienna, Virginia, Jessica Smith, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Alex Creamer, of Laguna Beach, California; two great grandchildren, Emmy and Lexi Condra, of Vienna, Virginia; sister, Jeannette Lewis, and her husband, Mark, of The Woodlands, Texas; and a cousin, Walter Azzolina, of Miami, Florida.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. The funeral service is private with arrangements by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.