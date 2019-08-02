Services
Heath Funeral Home - Paragould
321 West Garland Street P.O. Drawer 357
Paragould, AR 72450
(870) 236-7676
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Heath Funeral Home - Paragould
321 West Garland Street P.O. Drawer 357
Paragould, AR 72450
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Heath Funeral Home - Paragould
321 West Garland Street P.O. Drawer 357
Paragould, AR 72450
Margaret Jane Breckenridge

Margaret Jane Breckenridge Obituary
Margaret Jane Breckenridge

Henderson - Margaret Jane Breckenridge, 76, of Henderson, Arkansas, passed away July 31, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born and raised in Beech Grove and was retired from Dana Corporation. She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Owen.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Breckenridge, of Henderson; mother, Hildred Gilmore, of Paragould; sons, Jeff (Laura) Breckenridge and Russ (Sonya) Breckenridge, both of Henderson; daughter, Beth (Chris) Gray, of Malvern; sister, Judy Bryant, of Jonesboro; brother, Dennis (Donna) Owen, of Paragould; grandchildren, Mollie Breckenridge and Lexi Gray; and several nieces and nephews.

Jane was a devoted mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She taught her family what unconditional love is by loving us unconditionally. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a vivacious personality. She will always be in our hearts and forever in our minds.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00-2:30 pm at Heath Funeral Home in Paragould. Service will begin at 2:30 pm with burial to follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. Lasting memorials to Children's Home Inc. of Paragould. Online guestbook: www.heathfuneralhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 2, 2019
