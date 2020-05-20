|
|
Margaret Lynn Bauss Durkee
Gassville - Margaret Lynn Bauss Durkee, age 64, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Lois Bauss (Brodersen).
Margaret and her family moved from the Chicago area to Lakeview in the fall of 1971 when her parents purchased Cedar Oaks Resort on Bull Shoals Lake.
During her adult years, Margaret lived in Las Vegas and married Dave Durkee. They divorced in 1995 and had maintained a friendship to this day. She later moved to Hotchkiss, CO and stayed there until 2000 when she moved back to the Twin Lakes area where she remained to this day.
She was also an active member of the Elks Club for twenty years, and was involved in many of their activities. She participated in with a special interest in her nephew, Tom Chastain, with whom she spent many hours with going to gyms, the pool for workouts in the summer and enjoying the movies together.
She was a benevolent soul and always willing to help others. Everyone will remember her sparkling blue eyes and beautiful smile. She has also been an avid pool player throughout her life, playing on various pool leagues. She enjoyed fine wine, especially with her "Girls Night Out" group with wonderful dinners at various restaurants in the area. She was always ready for an adventure, whether it be singing Karaoke or travelling with her best friend or family members all over the United States.
Margaret is survived by her two older brothers, Raymond Bauss, Flippin, descendants from Raymond, Michael (Ashley) Bauss and Cody (Jennifer) Bauss. And Michael Bauss (Deborah), Rancho Cucamongo, CA, along with several grandnieces and grandnephews. Her nephew Tom Chastain continues to live with Margaret's deceased sister's husband, Randal Fienhold, Mountain Home. She is preceded in death by both her parents, Joseph and Lois Bauss and sister, Julie Bauss Fienhold.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, due to current circumstances.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain Home .
Cremation Arrangements Entrusted to Arkansas Cremation. www.ArkansasCremation.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 20 to May 21, 2020