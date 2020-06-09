Margaretha Inga DeLorenzo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaretha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaretha Inga DeLorenzo

Cypress, Texas - Margaretha Inga DeLorenzo of Cypress, Texas, formerly of Mountain Home, AR passed away May 29, 2020, in Cypress, Texas, at the age of 89. She was born December 5, 1930, in Kyrkhult, Sweden, the daughter of Torsten and Olga Bengtsson Sandberg. She married Gil DeLorenzo on May 31, 1953, and worked as a teacher.

Margaretha is survived by her husband, Gil DeLerenzo of Cypress, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas State University Education Foundation, 1600 S. College St, Mountain Home, AR 72653.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved