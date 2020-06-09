Margaretha Inga DeLorenzo
Cypress, Texas - Margaretha Inga DeLorenzo of Cypress, Texas, formerly of Mountain Home, AR passed away May 29, 2020, in Cypress, Texas, at the age of 89. She was born December 5, 1930, in Kyrkhult, Sweden, the daughter of Torsten and Olga Bengtsson Sandberg. She married Gil DeLorenzo on May 31, 1953, and worked as a teacher.
Margaretha is survived by her husband, Gil DeLerenzo of Cypress, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas State University Education Foundation, 1600 S. College St, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.