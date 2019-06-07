Margie Evelyne Ray



Cotter - Margie Evelyne Ray, 94, of Cotter went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 05, 2019. She was born December 30, 1924 to Archie Raymond Hall and Mary Elsie Williamson Hall.



She was a member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Cotter and had been for over 70 years. She was a hostess at the White Sands Restaurant in Cotter and later at the Brass Door in Gassville.



Evelyne is survived by her son Ronnie (JoAnn) Ray of Gassville; grand-daughters: Tina (Russ) Dameron of Springfield, MO, Cindy Smith of Flippin, AR, Kenderia (Chris) Perry of Bryant, AR; grandsons: Terry Ray of Gassville, AR and Darin (Sheri) Smith of Gepp, AR; great-grand-daughters: Addison Ray, Stormi Day of Mountain Home, AR, Cassidy Perry of Bryant, AR; great-grand-son; Wesley Smith of Gepp, AR, David Henry, Carlin Henry, and Calvin Henry of Flippin, AR, Christian Perry and Kennedy Perry of Bryant , AR; great-great-grandchildren; Tayshaun Henry and Ayleigh Henry of Mountain Home, AR.



Evelyne was preceded in death by her husband Howard Ray, her daughter Margie Jeanette Heard and her husband John Heard, and four brothers and two sisters.



Visitation will be Sunday June 09, 2019 from 1-2 PM at Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Cotter, AR. Funeral services will be following the visitation with Pastor Kyle Tardiff officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter, AR. Arrangements are under the directions of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary