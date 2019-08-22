|
Marian Harrison
Asheville, NC - Marian Harrison 102 passed away peacefully July 4, 2019 in Asheville NC. B. Sept. 25, 1916 Philadelphia PA. Resident of Mountain Home, Oakland, and Lakeview 1971- 2017. Active member of Methodist church and Seekers Sunday School class. Pre deceased by husband Herb and son Jeff. Survived by son Drew and his family of Victoria BC, daughter Jane and her family of Asheville NC, and Jeff's son David and daughter Bitsy and their families of Central FL. Born of Irish immigrant parents who arrived in the US with pennies and became contributing citizens of their adopted country. Marian was a good friend and positive influence to many people. Her family would like to thank her friends for their care in recent years.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019