Marie Alice "Alicia" Jennings



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Marie Alice "Alicia" Jennings of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Colfax, Iowa.



Alicia passed away July 23, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. She was born July 24, 1934, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Dan and Marie (maiden name here) Maher. She married Gerald Jennings on August 27, 1955, in Colfax, Iowa and was a homemaker and worked most of her life while raising eight children. She loved get-togethers with her sisters and all of her family. Alicia lived in Mountain Home since moving from Jefferson City, TN, in 2015. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church.



Alicia is survived by four sons, Patrick Jennings, Shawn Jennings, Donald Jennings and Gerald Jennings; three daughters, Michelle Jennings-Due, Virginia Jennings-Blattert and Ann Jennings-Kaufman 23 grandchildren Alicia Due, Jason Due, Caleb Due, Sarah Bormann (Adam), Rachel Ogden (Adam), Rebbeca Decker (TJ), Josh Jennings, Brian Jennings, Kevin Jennings, Kyle Jennings, Blaire Harvey, Paige Ledford, Tyler Jennings, Nicolas Jennings, Ashley Dodson, Natalie Jackson, Nathan McFarland, Josiah Jennings, Ben Jennings, Kim Kent, Katie Jennings, Megan Jennings, Briana Jennings and 34 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Daniel Jennings, two brothers, Daniel Maher, Jr. and Donald Maher, two sisters, Kay Maher-Pellet and Virginia Maher-Bohney.



Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery Massena, Iowa at a later date.



Memorials may be made to the family at 915 S. 6th. Ave. W., Newton, Iowa 50208.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019