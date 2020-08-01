1/1
Marie Brigetta Gehman
Marie Brigetta Gehman

Henderson - Marie Brigetta Gehman of Henderson, Arkansas, passed away July 31, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 77. She was born June 27, 1943, in Leipzig, Germany, the daughter of Wilhelm and Gertrude Geyer Edelhauser. She married Ted Gehman in Chicago, IL and worked for Jewel Bakery in Melrose Park, IL. Marie lived in Henderson, AR for 26 years, moving from Chicago, IL. She enjoyed gardening, reading and computers. She was also a volunteer and first responder for the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department.

Marie is survived by her husband, Ted Gehman of Henderson, AR; her children: Debbie Caldario, Kim Duffy, Dawn Scheuing, Gerry Arroyo, Ted Gehman, Jr., Stephanie Cramer, Susan Luna, Becky Moran and Jenny Pritchard; brother, Ronald Edelhauser; sister, Christine Waynauskas and eighteen grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Sarah Scheuing.

A Gathering of Family and Friends for Marie will be from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department, 12487 US-62, Henderson, AR 72544.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
