Marie Castagnetta



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Marie A Castagnetta of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Monday, April 29, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, with Reverend Mike Clark officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.



Marie passed away April 24, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 48. She was born July 27, 1970, in Korea, and raised in New York, the daughter of Albert and Geraldine Vassallo. Marie lived in Mountain Home since moving from Long Island, New York, in 2013. She was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was working on obtaining a degree in Criminal Psychology and enjoyed cooking, going to the rodeo, the lakes, and the beaches.



Marie is survived by her fiancé, James Wendell of Mountain Home, AR; three sons, Mark Castagnetta, Stephen Castagnetta, and Derek Castagnetta all of NY; three brothers, Albert Vassallo, Ralph Vassallo, and James Vassallo, and two sisters, Susan Mast, and Jackie Canetlo.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.