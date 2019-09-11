Marie Steen



Mountain Home - Marie E. Steen, 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Mountain Home Arkansas. She was born in Fergus Falls Minnesota in 1929 to John and Laura Steen and was the second youngest of four children. She attended the Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Harsh winters encouraged a move south to Pine Bluff and then Mountain Home, Arkansas, were she continued her profession as a laboratory/x-ray technician. She loved golf and was a member of the ladies golf club and had a boat and enjoyed fishing on Norfork Lake. Marie was known for her good sense of humor, her ability to tell jokes among her friends, as well as her generous nature towards others. She was a long time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her Faith kept her strong and she enjoyed her choir and Bible study class years. Marie was an active member assisting with the Church food pantry, school supplies, and her twenty years she spent teaching Sunday school to third graders. Marie was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sisters, Becky and Ruth. She is survived by her brother, Howard and his wife, Nita; her nephew, Michael and his wife, Joanne Steen; as well as several nephews and nieces, Kimberly, Kevin, Jeff, Nathan, Steven, Karen and Eric. A Funeral Service for Marie Steen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Easterling officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 1:00 pm until service time, at the church. Entombment will be in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019