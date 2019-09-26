Marie Zimmerman



Mountain Home - Annie "Marie" Barber Meador Zimmerman, 92, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on September 23, 2019 in Mountain Home after a brief hospitalization, with family present. She was born in North Carolina to the late William S. Barber and Lula Ethel Wagoner Barber. After high school, Marie moved to DC where she worked as a secretary for the FBI under J Edgar Hoover. Moving Back to North Carolina, Marie met and married Julian Fife Meador, August 19, 1950. They had two sons together and lived in Greensboro, NC for many years. After being widowed in 2003, she married George A. Zimmerman of Mountain Home, Arkansas on July 3, 2006. The two of them lived in Arkansas for 11 "wonderful" years. Widowed again in 2017, she continued in the love of her Savior, Jesus Christ and in the love of life itself, as she had always done. Marie was active in three local churches and was surrounded by many dear friends. She enjoyed being social until the very end.



Marie is survived by three grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; three stepchildren and a son. Marie is to be buried beside her first husband in Greensboro, NC following a graveside service. A memorial dinner is to be held at the First Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. "Don't think of her as gone away, her journey's just begun, life holds so many facets, this life is only one. Just think of her as resting, from the sorrows and the years, in a place of warmth and comfort, where there are no days or years. Think how she must be wishing, that we could know today, how nothing but our sadness, can really pass away and think of her as living, in the hearts of those she touched…… For nothing loved is ever lost, and she was loved so much."- Ellen Brenneman.



