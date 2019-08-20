Services
Mountain Home - Marilyn Arlene (Rezin) Kampen, 87 years old passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Mountain Home, AR. Marilyn was born on May 15, 1932 in the town of Cranmoor, Wisconsin to William and Mabel Rezin. She had twelve siblings, eight brothers and four sisters. Her family's business was raising cranberries in Cranmoor, Wisconsin.

Marilyn married Lambert (Bert) Kampen on Jan. 21, 1950 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. They had three children, Margaret, Steven and Diana. Marilyn was a homemaker and retired in 1990 from Doumak, Inc., Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Marilyn and Bert Kampen moved from Wood Dale, Illinois to Mountain Home, AR in 1992. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her hobbies included quilting, crocheting and playing on her electric organ.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Steve (Barb) Kampen of Mountain Home; son-in-law Tom Luebker, Mountain Home, AR.; grandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Foster of Valley, NE; Lori (Marc) Bridgeman of Saginaw, TX; Stephanie Svoboda of Springfield, MO; Robert (Susan) Kampen of Woodbridge, VA; Greg Luebker of Mountain Home, AR; a sister, Shirley (Ben) Moore of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; a brother, Ed (Shirley) Rezin of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bert Kampen; daughters, Margaret (Ken) Gohr and Diana Luebker; brothers, Earl, Don, Arthur, Ken, George, Gerald and Leonard; three sisters, Gladys, Doris and Geraldine.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, AR.

Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Mountain Home, AR.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 20, 2019
