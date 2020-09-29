Marilyn HIll

Marilyn HIllFlippin - Marilyn "Lynn" Howe Hill passed away peacefully at her residence on September 23rd, 2020, at the age of 93 years and 11 days.She was born September 12, 1927, to William and Pauline Howe in Melrose, MA. She attended the University of New Hampshire where she met Roy Hill, and on June 26th, 1948 they were married in West Medford, MA. They lived in Pittsfield, MA until 1959 when they moved to the Chicago area and in 1961 she co-founded Micro Plastics, an injection molding manufacturing company. The family moved the business to the Flippin, Arkansas area in 1975. She would go on to work at the company for 56 years in multiple capacities including corporate secretary, purchasing manager and Vice President. She helped lead the company to become a world-known manufacturer with over 400 employees and operations in the US, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Lynn loved to travel, loved to garden and spend time with her family.She is survived by her son Thomas Hill (Shelly), 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hill, and her daughter Patricia St. Lawrence.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 511 Coley Dr., Mtn. Home. Due to limited seating availability, no admission can be allowed without a reservation which can be made by contacting the church in advance by phone at 870-425-3560.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local charity.