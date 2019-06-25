Services
Marion E. Harrower

Mountain HOme - Marion Elizabeth Kent (Frederick) Harrower, age 92, of Mountain Home passed away June 22 at Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born October 12, 1926 in Quincy, Massachusetts to Lulu (Pitman) and Charles Augustus Kent, Jr.

She was a majorette, bank secretary, military spouse and world traveler, sewing instructor and artist. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Elizabeth Frederick (Jim) Priest of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two sons: Michael (Sue) Frederick of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Robert (Sandy) Frederick of Rock Creek, Maryland; grandchildren: Alexander Frederick, Jeffrey Frederick, Lauren Elizabeth Priest, Greg Frederick, Rebecca (Mike) Murray; and great-grandchildren: Allyssa and Ava Frederick. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband: Warren Joseph "Red" Frederick, second husband: Ian Harrower; sisters: Ruth Ella Earle Murphy, Florence Kilduff Hardy, Dorothy Barlowe Keller; son: David Kent Frederick, nieces and nephews: Marion Elizabeth (Betty) Earle Mauer, Ruth Ella Green, and James Earle.

Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 25 to July 12, 2019
