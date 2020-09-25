1/1
Marlene "Marti" Schapiro
Marlene "Marti" Schapiro

Mountain Home - Marlene "Marti" Schaprio, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Mountain Home. Marlene "Marti" Schapiro was born September 24, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Hazel (Dobrunst) Esberger. She married Jay Schapiro in 1992 in Des Plaines, Illinois. She had been a member of the First Christian Church and other organizations including: Ms. Behaven & Fine Red Wine Red Hats, Mary Marthe, American Legion Auxiliary, Polish American Social Club and BRMC Auxiliary.

Marlene is survived by her husband and two stepsons: Jason and Jonathan Schapiro.

Inurnment will be at Kirby Tucker Cemetery at 10:00am on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
