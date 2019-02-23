Marshall Elbert Wyrick



Mountain Home, Arkansas - United States Navy Veteran, Marshall Elbert Wyrick, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away February 11, 2019, at the age of 56. He was born July 16, 1962, but sadly, all that is known is that he was an only child, his parents are deceased and has no surviving family.



What is known is that Marshall proudly served his country from 1984-1990 in the United States Navy. During this time there were various combat operations in the Persian Gulf against Iran, most notably Operation Praying Mantis, the largest surface-air naval battle since World War II. Marshall deserves to be honored for his willingness to sacrifice for his country.



Please join us at a Funeral Service to pay homage to this veteran, and to honor his legacy at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Heather Marsalis, officiating. Military Honors will be provided by Alley-White American Legion #52 and United States Navy Honor Guards. The Patriot Guard Riders will assist.



Burial will be in the Fayetteville National Cemetery on Thursday where Marshall will be interred with the dignity befitting one of our veterans.



Funeral Services are donated by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.