Marstin Eldridge Brown



Mountain Home - A Funeral Service for Marstin Eldridge Brown of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Midway Baptist Church, with Brother Marshall Lum officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service.



Eldridge was finally called home March 12, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 81, after being paralyzed from a hunting accident ten years ago. He was born October 2, 1937, in Bobby, Tennessee , the son of Ted and Estie Hill Legg He was married to Mary Lois "Dotten" Carter for 57 years at the time of her death in 2015. Eldridge and Dot spent many days gardening, fishing and hunting. Eldridge worked as a carpenter and his last employer was local builder, Wayne Almond. He was a member of the Midway Baptist Church.



Eldridge is survived by his three children, Vickie (Wade) Fox, David Brown, and Amanda (Stephen) Alvirez; grand-children, Skyler, Seth and Zackery Fox, Mason Tumey, Silvia Alvirez, Camron Brown, Cody Dewhitt, Elizabeth, and Ethan Brown and 4 great-grandchildren. He was the oldest of nine children and is survived by, Robert, Charles, John, Gary, Jimmy Don, Truby Legg Fletcher, and Teresa Legg Cheramie.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Rufus Legg, and grandchild, Tyler Fox.



Burial will be in the Conley Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with his grandsons as pallbearers.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas.