Martha Dunsmore
Mountain Home - Martha B Dunsmore of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 3, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. She was born September 5, 1932, in Thayer, Missouri, the daughter of Sam and Viola Wooldridge. She attended the County Line Baptist Church. Martha is survived by her daughter, Kathy Ruth; son-in-law, Gregory Todd; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Christi Todd. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
