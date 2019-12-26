Martha Jeanette Shirley



Mountain Home - Mrs. Martha Jeanette Shirley, age 66, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on December 25, 2019. She was born June 14, 1953, to parents William Roundtree and Betty Jean (Newsom) Wilbourn IV, in Little Rock, Arkansas.



Jeanette received her degree as an LPN and she met her husband, Kenneth Shirley, in 1980 when she was a Red Cross nurse. They were later married and spent 39 wonderful years together. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to places like the Rockies and the Grand Canyon.



Mrs. Jeanette is survived by her husband, four sons: Nathan Cathy, of North Little Rock, and Sam, Duncan, and Spencer Shirley, of Mountain Home; one daughter, Harriet Nugent, of Clarkridge; one sister, Jo Soos, of North Little Rock; and 8 beautiful grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Billy Wilbourn V.



A private service will be held at the Grand Canyon. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Arkansas Chapter of The Nature Conservancy will be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019