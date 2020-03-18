Martha Wilbur



Gassville - A Private Family Graveside Service for Martha Anna (Ann) Wilbur of Gassville, Arkansas, will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Trinity Cemetery in Bono, Arkansas, with Brother Bill Dillon officiating.



Ann passed away March 18, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 78. She was born February 22, 1942, in Bono, Arkansas, the daughter of Sherman and Reatha Cline Holder. She married Virgil Wilbur on October 31, 2007, in Mountain View, AR and worked as a Deputy Clerk for Baxter County. Ann lived in Gassville since moving from Jonesboro, AR, in 1971. She was a member of the Cotter Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, crafting and most of all spending time with her family.



Ann is survived by her husband, Virgil Wilbur, of Gassville, AR; daughter, Sherri (Marc) Benton of Reston, VA; step-children, Jeanette (Mitch) DeNoe, of Gassville, AR, Jason (Dawn) Wilbur, of Norfork, AR and Alison Wilbur, of Gassville, AR; two grandchildren, Jaclyn Benton and Wil Benton; four step-grandchildren, Jesse Buckley, Mattie Beavers, Kendel Hardin and Brandon Wilbur; two sisters, Edna Pope, of Jonesboro, AR and Gail (Junior) Warnick, of Jonesboro, AR; two brothers, Jerry (Edna) Holder, of Bono, AR and Dale (Eunice) Holder, of Paragould, AR and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Evelyn Kious and three brothers, Edward, Boyce and Ricky Holder.



Burial will be in the Trinity Cemetery, Bono, AR.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020