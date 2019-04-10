Martin William Stolarik



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Martin William Stolarik of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Promise Land Bible Church, with Pastor Mike Brinkmeier officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10:00 am until service time, at Promise Land Bible Church. Burial will be in the Promise Land Cemetery.



Martin passed away April 7, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 65. He was born November 24, 1953, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Charles and Aline Lavi Stolarik. He married Cynthia Domalik on May 5, 1973, in Waukegan, Illinois and was a Commercial Construction Site Superintendent for Westwood Contractors. Martin lived in Mountain Home since moving from Waukegan, Illinois, in 1984. He was a member of the Promise Land Bible Church and he enjoyed spending time with family, working with his hands, and helping others grow in any way he could. He chose to reference Scouting from his youth by saying "Never delay 'till tomorrow, what you can do today."



Martin is survived by his wife, Cynthia Stolarik of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Rick (Kim) Stolarik of Batesville, AR and Marty Stolarik of Mountain Home, AR; four grandchildren, Kyler Jakob Stolarik, McKenna Rose Stolarik, Ainsley Kalise Stolarik, and Laurel "Anne Marie" Stolarik; three brothers, Ray (Robin) Stolarik, Bill (Mikey) Stolarik, and Chick (Suzy) Stolarik; and sister, Lynette (Tom "TC") Crowder.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorials may be made to Promise Land Bible Church, remembering Grace Ministry.



Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2019