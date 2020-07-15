1/1
Marty Beshears
Marty Beshears

Gepp - Marty Alan Beshears, 64, of Gepp passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Little Rock, AR. He was born July 22, 1955 in Santa Ana, California to the late Raymond and Eunice "Irene" (Quillman) Beshears. Marty is a United States Army veteran and served as a warrant officer in the army. He was a military history buff and had his pilot's license. Marty retired from the Alaskan school system. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and farming. He is preceded in passing by his parents and a sister, Cheryl Ann Beshears.

Marty is survived by one son, Chad (Amanda) Beshears of Mountain Home; a daughter, Amy (Christian) Diede; five grandchildren, Kylie (Chance) Gregory, Seth, Tatem, Caleb and Ashley; four sisters, Janet (John) Cote, Penny (Dennis) Brownfield, Rhonda (Scott) Winford and Tracy (Chad) Van Kooten and a gaggle of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Baxter Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mountain Home.

Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
