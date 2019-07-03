Marvin F. Martin



Mountain Home - Marvin F. Martin, age 81, passed away Monday, July 1st 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born March 29, 1938 in Mountain Home to Forest Martin and Ona Mae (Jennings) Martin. He married the late, Patricia "Pat" Martin in Viola on September 10, 1959.



Marvin was a lifelong resident of Mountain Home and a 1956 graduate of Mountain Home High School, where he was a letterman on both the football and basketball teams. Marvin retired from AP&L/Entergy in 1995 after 35 years of service. Marvin's enjoyed working with his hunting dogs, rodeoing, working horses, fishing, hunting and sports. Marvin was a member of the Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene. He was recently awarded the 'Distinguished Service Award' for his many years of faithful service.



Marvin is survived by his 2 sons: Mark (Debbie) Martin of Harrison and Matt (Ann) Martin of Mountain Home; 4 grandchildren: Kyle (Lindsay) of Olathe Kansas, Kindall (Hanna) of Joplin Missouri, Emma, and Abby both of Mountain Home: 1 great granddaughter Violette of Olathe Kansas. 1 sister: Connie (Carl) Shrable of Geep Arkansas, a special friend/companion Janet Jones of Mountain Home, and a cousin Gayla (Mike) Thompson of Mountain Home and sister in law Alma Martin of Mountain Home. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who love him very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Norman, and an infant sister Juanita.



Visitation will be at Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene at 9 a.m. and the funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019. Pastor Johnny Ray Lake will be officiating and interment will be in the Mountain Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome



Pallbearers will be David Martin, J R Martin, Mike Thompson, Heath Shrable, Carl Shrable, Brandon Crowe. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren, Don Willard, Ray Berry and Don Stoner, his church family and his AP&L/Entergy co-workers. Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 3 to July 4, 2019