Marvin R. McCasland



Mountain Home - Marvin R. McCasland, age 88 of Mountain Home, AR, formerly of Lafayette, Colorado, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1931 in Yuma, Colorado to Earl and Opal McCasland.



Marvin owned a painting business in Denver Colorado and retired at the age of 52, when he moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas. He enjoyed fishing, wood carving, and lake activities. He and his wife, Mary, enjoyed traveling and visiting relatives. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Twin Lakes Gun Club.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, both parents, three brothers, Lyle, Doral, and Richard (Dick) and one sister Betty Allen, and one daughter in law, Cindy. He is survived by two brothers, Lorraine of Louisiana, Don of North Platte, Nebraska, two sisters, Coeta Perry of Akron, Colorado, and Mary Jane Allen of Sterling, Colorado, also two sons Barton (Fiona) f Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Morgan of Virden, Illinois, and 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



Marvin and his wife Mary will be buried in a private service in Yuma, Colorado at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary