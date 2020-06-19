Mary "Catherine" Alt
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Mary "Catherine" Alt was called home on June 18, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones. Mary Catherine was born on October 18, 1944, to James R. and Irene E. Wininger (Wagner). She graduated High School in Attica, Indiana. She married John D. Alt on December 29, 1962. They raised four children, Kim J. Alt of Mountain Home, AR, Rhonda K. Alt of Mountain Home, AR, Karen S. Pearson (Matt) of Frankfort, IN and Ron D. Alt (Susan) of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren are Amber Partee (Michael), Tabitha Clouse, Aja Clouse, Jonathan Alt, Zach Owens, Heather Owens, Christopher Fassnacht, Molly Alt and Payton Alt; nine great-grandchildren and sister, Sheila. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry, Donald and Jimmy. Mary Catherine was an inspiration to many as she touched the lives of everyone she met. Complete strangers were often drawn to her beautiful spirit. The Twin Lakes became her home in 1997. She volunteered and was an officer at the VFW Post #3246. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Dr., Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.