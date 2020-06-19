Mary "Catherine" Alt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Catherine" Alt

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Mary "Catherine" Alt was called home on June 18, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones. Mary Catherine was born on October 18, 1944, to James R. and Irene E. Wininger (Wagner). She graduated High School in Attica, Indiana. She married John D. Alt on December 29, 1962. They raised four children, Kim J. Alt of Mountain Home, AR, Rhonda K. Alt of Mountain Home, AR, Karen S. Pearson (Matt) of Frankfort, IN and Ron D. Alt (Susan) of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren are Amber Partee (Michael), Tabitha Clouse, Aja Clouse, Jonathan Alt, Zach Owens, Heather Owens, Christopher Fassnacht, Molly Alt and Payton Alt; nine great-grandchildren and sister, Sheila. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry, Donald and Jimmy. Mary Catherine was an inspiration to many as she touched the lives of everyone she met. Complete strangers were often drawn to her beautiful spirit. The Twin Lakes became her home in 1997. She volunteered and was an officer at the VFW Post #3246. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Dr., Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved