Mary Bradley



Mountain Home - Mary Kay Bradley, 70 of Mountain Home, AR passed away June 20, 2019 and was set forth toward her journey to go home to see the Lord. She now can rest with her other family members and friends that preceded her in death, that undoubtedly and lovingly waited to greet her in Heaven's Kingdom with arms wide open.



Mary Kay was born on February 20, 1949 in Memphis, TN to John Dixon Stockdale, Jr and Margaret Kathleen (Myers) Stockdale. She was a graduate of Brinkley High School in 1967. There she made many wonderful friendships, many of which are still her very best friends. Mary Kay was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she loved participating and wearing lovingly beautiful hats. The Pastor could always look out and enjoy seeing her in her lovely hats and beautiful attire she would dress up in.



Mary Kay is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frederick Lee (Elisha) Bradley, II of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Susan Armstrong of Little Rock; grandchildren, Aidan and Kristen Cheesman of Flippin, AR; two grand fur babies, Rascal and Jake and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents , John Dixon Stockdale SR, and Lucy Rebecca Branigan, maternal grandparents, Winston West Myers and Susan Swink Smith and a brother-in-law, Darrell Armstrong.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 176 Memory Lane, Cotter, Arkansas with Pastor Jimmie Snow officiating. Following the ceremony, please celebrate the beautiful life of our momma in joining us for a meal prepared by many kind and giving members of the church in her honor.



The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 28, 2019