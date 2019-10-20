Mary Catherine Booth



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Graveside Funeral Service for Mary Catherine Booth of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, with Reverend Jimmie Snow officiating. Mary passed away October 19, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. She was born November 3, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Richard and Gladys Moore Korn. She married Ray Booth on September 6, 1957, in Long Beach, California. She worked at Baxter Lab, was a bank teller for First State Savings and Loan, and worked at MarBax. Mary lived in Mountain Home since moving from Long Beach, California, in 1966. She enjoyed reading, watching football, and word puzzles and she was a Disneyland enthusiast. Mary is survived by her daughter, Vicky (Rick) Williamson of Mountain Home, AR; son, Shane (Kim) Booth of Salesville, AR; three grandchildren, Derrick (Amber) Williamson, Hollianne (Richard) Holt, and Rebecca (Michael) Fretueg; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019