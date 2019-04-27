Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cole


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Cole Obituary
Mary Cole

Gassville - Mary Roberta Cole, 72, of Gassville passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born March 4, 1947 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Mary was a very talented lady at designing, writing, sewing, gardening and was a published poet. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Mary is preceded in passing by her mother, Virginia (Griswold) Travis; a brother, Robert Coulter and her first husband, Randall P. Cole, Sr.

Mary is survived by three sons, Randall (Shannon) Cole, Jr. of Alma, Arkansas, Noel (Lily) Cole of Clarksville, Tennessee and Jerry Cole of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; a daughter, Stephanie (Bradley) Couey of Somerville, Alabama; her significant other of over 20 years, Norman Harris of Gassville, Arkansas; a sister, Judy Smith of Athens, Alabama; a brother, Mack Travis, Jr. of Las Cruces, New Mexico; 11 grandchildren and many more family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now