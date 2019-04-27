|
Mary Cole
Gassville - Mary Roberta Cole, 72, of Gassville passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born March 4, 1947 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Mary was a very talented lady at designing, writing, sewing, gardening and was a published poet. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Mary is preceded in passing by her mother, Virginia (Griswold) Travis; a brother, Robert Coulter and her first husband, Randall P. Cole, Sr.
Mary is survived by three sons, Randall (Shannon) Cole, Jr. of Alma, Arkansas, Noel (Lily) Cole of Clarksville, Tennessee and Jerry Cole of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; a daughter, Stephanie (Bradley) Couey of Somerville, Alabama; her significant other of over 20 years, Norman Harris of Gassville, Arkansas; a sister, Judy Smith of Athens, Alabama; a brother, Mack Travis, Jr. of Las Cruces, New Mexico; 11 grandchildren and many more family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 27, 2019