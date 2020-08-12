Mary Ehlinger

1/1
Mountain Home - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mary Lisa Esposito Ehlinger, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all that knew her. Mary Lisa passed away on August 9, 2020, at the age of 52, after battling a long illness. She was an unbelievable prayer warrior praying for everyone and always putting others before herself. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Ehlinger of Mountain Home; daughters: Alisha Alleman (Matt) of Louisiana, Olivia Ehlinger, Monica Ehlinger, Hannah Ehlinger, all of Mountain Home; one son: Lucas Ehlinger of Mountain Home; one grandson, Gabriel Alleman of Louisina; sisters: Theresa Wehmeyer (Hal) of Mountain Home, Debbie Ryan (Johnny) of Mountain Home, Christine Meyers (Dan) of Alabama; two brothers: Steve Esposito (Lisa) of Mountain Home, Drew Esposito of Mountain Home; several nieces, nephews and many, many friends. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Esposito; daughter, Martha Leona Ehlinger and by her grandparents. Pallbearers: Steve Esposito, Joey Ehlinger, Matt Alleman, Johnny Ryan, Hal Wehmeyer and Howie Wehmeyer. Honorary pallbearers: Gabe Wilson and Ron Caster. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, with a vigil starting at 7:00 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., August 15, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 249 Dyer St., Mountain Home, AR. Interment will follow at Baxter Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 5 N., Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
