Mary Elumbaugh



Mountain Home - Mary Lavon Elumbaugh, 80, of Mountain Home passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born August 29, 1939 In Arkana, Arkansas to the late Lloyd and Bertha (Luster) Cunningham. Mary loved spending time with family and friends, especially the great grandbabies. She always enjoyed going to yard sales and shopping with her daughter, Debbie. Mary is preceded in passing by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Tumberlin; two brothers, Joe and Coye Dale Cunningham and two sons, Rickey and Jimmy Dale Elumbaugh.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Randy) Sanders of Clarkridge; two grandsons, Tim (Jennifer) Elumbaugh of Mountain Home and Ryan (Shayna) Foster of Clarkridge; two great grandchildren, Ariel and Cody Elumbaugh of Mountain Home and many more family and friends.



A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Galatia Cemetery in Norfork.



