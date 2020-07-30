Mary Gannon
Mountain Home - Mary K. Gannon was born on April 21, 1956 in Denver, Colorado and died on July 23, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
She rejoined her husband and best friend, Richard Gannon, whom she affectionately called "the Original Most Interesting Man in the World ". Mary never fully recovered from the loss of her husband and succumbed to the stresses associated with her broken heart only two years after his passing.
Mary held two things most dear to her: her relationships with loved ones, both animal and human, and education. Mary was small in stature, with a soft and compassionate voice, but left a large impression on all that had the privilege to know her. She never missed an opportunity to be present for a friend.
During her early working years, she walked among the titans of the oil industry as a valued employee of THUMS, a conglomerate of Texaco, Humble, Union, Mobile, and Shell Oil Companies, developing friendships that lasted her a lifetime.
When she and her future husband met, Richard was captain of the ship that carried Mary and her oil industry colleagues to and from offshore islands. They were married in Las Vegas on April 10, 1996. Mary and Richard found their way to Mountain Home in 1999 from Long Beach, CA.
While living in California, she attended night classes at law school in her 40's to further her education and spent everyday of her working career looking for opportunities to learn something new. Mary served the Mountain Home community as a Limited Partner and Senior Branch Office Administrator of Edward Jones for 18 years, where she consistently exceeded the expectations of both her peers and clients.
Mary never took life too seriously, once scaring a co-worker so badly with a well-placed plastic spider they were forced to go home to change. Ever the prankster, she told a story of a time she purposefully swapped Richard's dentures for that of her deceased mother's dentures and laughed all day as Richard could not keep them in his mouth. He was none the wiser until she shared with him what she had done.
Mary was preceded in death by not only her husband, Richard Gannon, but also her dear friend, Ms. Barb Smith.
Mary's absence will be felt by many as she was one of the most caring individuals this world had to offer. Her memory will continue with close friends Hank and Gayla Harrington, Geoff and Tami Smith, and many others whose friendships she developed over a lifetime of doing good!
A private Celebration of Life will be held for close friends and family.
If you would like to make a donation in Mary's honor, please consider Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home AR; the Mountain Home Education Foundation, 2465 Rodeo Dr, Mountain Home AR; or the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 AR-201, Mountain Home AR.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
