Mary Ida Lillian Newberry
Mountain Home - Lillian Newberry was born November 17, 1925 to Orville Rice and Lottie (Strong) Rice and died September 7, 2019 at the age of ninety-three years, nine months and twelve days.
She married Sherman Newberry on April 30, 1949. She was a member of the Church of Christ for well over seventy years.
Lillian is survived by three children, Alfred Newberry and wife, Diane, of Harrison, Arkansas, Kathleen Stephens and husband, Larry, of Strafford, Missouri, and Darrell Newberry, of Moody, Missouri; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Stephens of Los Altos, California; Tim Stephens and wife, Strausie of Springfield, Missouri; Rachel Smith and husband, Taylor, of Joplin, Missouri; Hannah Newberry of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Mary Newberry of Harrison, Arkansas; four great granddaughters, Tara and Kira Pande of Los Altos, California; Rosie Smith of Joplin, Missouri; Ila Rose Stephens of Springfield, Missouri; one sister, Lenora Campbell of Mountain Home, Arkansas. She also has many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman; her parents; two sisters and two brothers.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Moody Church of Christ, Moody, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Moody Cemetery at 3:30 p.m., with cousin Marvin Rickett officiating, under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, Inc., West Plains.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , and can be left at Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019