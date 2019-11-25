Mary Jane "Janie" Langley



Mountain Home - A Funeral Service for Mary Jane "Janie" Langley of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home, with Brother Mark Ragsdale officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 9:00 am until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Derek DeLaney, Trevor DeLaney, Stuart Malone, Jimmy Malone, Allen Willoughby, and Bubba Willoughby as pallbearers. Janie passed away November 24, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 69. She was born March 21, 1950, in Isola, Mississippi, the daughter of W.H and Annie Robertson Willoughby. She married Gary Langley on October 14, 1972, in Paragould, Arkansas. Janie lived in Mountain Home since 1997. She was a member of the White River Full Gospel. Janie is survived by her husband, Gary Langley of Mountain Home, AR; son, Derek (Shea) DeLaney of Benton, AR; brother, Walter (Lu) Willoughby of Somerville, TN; two grandchildren, Trevor (Heather) DeLaney and Hunter Shea DeLaney; two great-grandsons, Conner and Warren Joe and many friends, including Linda Ford, Wendy Crissman, and Vickie Lindsey. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be made to the White River Full Gospel in Flippin. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019