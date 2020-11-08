Mary Joan Young
Mountain Home - Mary Joan Young of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord November 6, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 89. She was born April 28, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Gilbert and Essie Anderson Turner. She married Don Young on August 20, 1948, in Detroit, MI and worked as a Food Service Worker for Plano, Texas School District. Mary lived in Mountain Home since moving from Plano, Texas, in 1989. She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loved her family, southern gospel music, square dancing, exercising, arts and crafts and family get-togethers on the pontoon.
Mary is survived by her husband, Don Young of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Kelly (Frank) Shrake of Mountain Home, AR; brother, Larry Turner of Detroit, MI; grandchildren, Jennifer Massie, of Dallas, TX, Greg (Shannon) Massie, of Mountain Home, AR, Nathan (Kali) Johnson, of New Orleans, LA; great-grandchildren, Carter Massie, Dillan Massie, Logan Massie and Jordan Massie, all of Mountain Home, AR and Presley Johnson and Porter Johnson, of New Orleans, LA, special friends, Janet and Charlie Cryst, of Mountain Home, AR.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Michelle Massie and son, John Young.
A Memorial Service for Mary will be 2:00 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Reverend Gary Tubb officiating. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, AR. Due to current restrictions, masks are required at all services.
Memorials may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1209 East 9th Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
