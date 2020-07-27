1/1
Mary Katherine "Katie" Miller
Mary Katherine "Katie" Miller

Mary Katherine "Katie" Miller, 36, of Southside, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Southside. She was born on June 27, 1984, to Mike Miller and Deborah Sherwood.

Mary Katherine was employed by Peco in Batesville. She enjoyed playing games, reading, listening to music, drawing, and being outside.

Mary Katherine was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elza Pridemore, Pauline Cunningham, and J.N. Miller.

She is survived by daughters, Cailey Rhea Shelley, Madison Mae Shelley and Kindyl Baize Jackson and step son, Chase Jackson, of Mountain Home; mother, Deborah Sherwood and step-father, Don Sherwood, of Mountain Home; father, Mike Miller and step-mother, Brenda Miller, of Mountain Home; brothers, Paul Moore and wife Salenia and Robert Moore of Mountain Home and Robert Teague and wife Carrie of Monticello; sisters, Sharon Sherwood of Lowell, Michigan, Karen Millin and husband Thomas of Jenison, Michigan, Micki Lofton and husband Shawn of Mountain Home; grandmother, Mary Frances Ashburn of Mountain Home.

She is also survived by several aunts and uncles, nieces, and nephews, who loved her.

In honor of Mary Katherine, there will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Doty Family Funeral Chapel,140 N. Pickren Street, Salem, Arkansas.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required.




Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
