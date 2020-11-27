Mary Kathryn "kay" Beecroft
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Mary Kathryn Beecroft of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 26, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. She was born April 12, 1944, in Albia, Iowa, the daughter of James and Mary Carter Herron. She married John Beecroft on January 7, 1966, in Phoenix, Arizona and was a registered nurse. Kay lived in Mountain Home since moving from Arizona, in 2000. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed needlework and playing tennis, golf, and pickleball. Kay was a volunteer with the Baxter Regional Medical Center Auxiliary for over 15 years. Kay is survived by her husband, John G Beecroft of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Chris (Regina) Beecroft of Rogers, AR, and Ted (Christine) Beecroft of Oak Park, IL; five grandchildren, Micaela, Eric, Archie, Lincoln, and Callista Beecroft; as well as many friends, including Bonnie Elders, Ginny Tucker, and Lyda Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life for Kay will be 11:00 am, Friday, December 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Keith Dodson officiating. Kay will be laid to rest in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Scattering Gardens, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at all services. Memorials may be made to Mountain Home Food Basket or the Donald W Reynolds Library Serving Baxter County. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
