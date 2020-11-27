1/1
Mary Kathryn "Kay" Beecroft
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Kathryn "kay" Beecroft

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Mary Kathryn Beecroft of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 26, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. She was born April 12, 1944, in Albia, Iowa, the daughter of James and Mary Carter Herron. She married John Beecroft on January 7, 1966, in Phoenix, Arizona and was a registered nurse. Kay lived in Mountain Home since moving from Arizona, in 2000. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed needlework and playing tennis, golf, and pickleball. Kay was a volunteer with the Baxter Regional Medical Center Auxiliary for over 15 years. Kay is survived by her husband, John G Beecroft of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Chris (Regina) Beecroft of Rogers, AR, and Ted (Christine) Beecroft of Oak Park, IL; five grandchildren, Micaela, Eric, Archie, Lincoln, and Callista Beecroft; as well as many friends, including Bonnie Elders, Ginny Tucker, and Lyda Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life for Kay will be 11:00 am, Friday, December 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Keith Dodson officiating. Kay will be laid to rest in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Scattering Gardens, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at all services. Memorials may be made to Mountain Home Food Basket or the Donald W Reynolds Library Serving Baxter County. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved