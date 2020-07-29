Mary "Kay" Mason
Flippin, AR - Mary "Kay" Mason, Age 66, of Flippin, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from the Johnson City Medical Center Johnson City Tennessee. Kay was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Walter Sherman Hubbard and Dorothy Mae Jenkins Hill; In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved mother in law and father in law, Joyce May Mason and William J Mason, Sr.
Kay was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and worked as an administrative assistant for the Mountain Home School District prior to retiring. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Day Z Mae. Kay also enjoyed visiting and catching up with her friends on Facebook.
Those left to cherish her memory include her marriage partner of 49 years James C. (Jim) Mason
of the home, Two daughters, Rebecca Mason of Orlando, and Emily Erisman (Shannon Dye) of Flippin, Ar, eight grandchildren ; one great granddaughter; One brother in law William J. (Joe) Mason Jr (Brenda) of Johnson City, three brothers, Michael Ray Hubbard (Sue), of Johnson City, Clinton Eugene Hubbard, of Elizabethton, and Lee Hubbard (Terry), of Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service to honor the life of Mary "Kay" Mason was held Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Joe Mason, officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will work to schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date in Mountain Home. Kay's wishes were to not chance spreading of this terrible disease. Kay was also an organ donor and was able to help many people. As always, she was thinking of others even in death and her wishes will be honored.
She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3112 W. North Street, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653 or to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.