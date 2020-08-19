Mary Paine
Springdale, AR - Mary C. Paine of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away August 17, 2020, in Springdale, Arkansas at the age of 87. She was born on April 22, 1933, in Seminole, Oklahoma, the daughter of William Carl and Connie Helene Peters Cleaver. She was a graduate of Oklahoma University in Norman and received her Masters Degree in Philosophy. She married Jack Graham Paine and Retired from service to the State of Wyoming as County Director for the Department of Family Services. Mary moved with Jack to Yellville Arkansas, and later she moved to Mountain Home. I- 2014 she moved for the last time to Springdale, be with her daughter Connie and grandchildren and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and Senior Activity Center. She enjoyed cooking, watching movies with the family and playing bingo. Mary is survived by her daughter, Connie Phillips of Springdale, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Neil, sister Linda, and son, Giles G Paine. A Graveside Funeral Service for Mary will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to the Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
