Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Mountain Home - Mrs. Mary Rogers, age 93, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1926 to parents, Frank and Sophie (Kirschner) Bright in Monongahela, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Rogers served in the Army Air Corps and then the Air force from 1944 - 1963. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, and numerous community organizations. Mary square danced all over the country during her life time. She enjoyed painting and traveling. Mary worked as a civil service clerk typist for the Army Corps of Engineers at the Norfork Dam where she retired in February of 1981.

Mary is survived by one sister, Bertha (Albert) Reichel; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband: Robert C. Rogers; her parents; and five brothers, Harry, George, Earl, Ralph, and Charles Bright.

Funeral service will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to a in the name of Mary Rogers. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 27, 2019
