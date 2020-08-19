Mary Silzell Silzell
Mountain Home - Mary Silzell, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away August 18, 2020. She was born August 4, 1928 to Minnie and Bill Fogg also of Mountain Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Silzell. Mary and Ralph owned and operated Home Style Pastry Shop for 23 years. Mary so loved keeping up with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her three children: Norma Silzell (Mike) Thiel of St. Louis, Missouri, Jerry Silzell (Lois) of Caulfield, Missouri, and Bill (Sharon) Silzell of Bull Shoals, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 between 12-2:00pm at the Roller Chapel in Mountain Home. A graveside service and entombment will follow in Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guest book at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
.