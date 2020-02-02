Services
Mountain Home - Mary Ruth Simmons, 75, of Mountain Home passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in Springdale. She was born September 24, 1944 to the late Lester and Lillie (Hall) Easter in Winslow, Arkansas. Mary is preceded in passing by her parents; husband, Russell Simmons; three brothers, Ralph, Roy and Robert Easter and two sisters, Ruby and Arlene.

Mary is survived by three sons, Paul (Loree) Guist of Mountain Home, Michael Guist of Mountain Home and David (Mindi) Guist of Cotter; a brother, Raymond Easter of Farmington; a sister, Rose Easter of Springdale; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor B.J. Franks officiating.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
