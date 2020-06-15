Mary Stevens
Flippin - Mary Elizaeth Stevens, 72, of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1948, to Arley and Naomi (Robinson) Trusty, in Union, Missouri. She married the love of her life, David Charles Stevens, on July 18, 1968, in Olympia, Washington.

Mary proudly served our country as an Army Medic for the United States Army.

She enjoyed bowling and trout fishing with her husband.

Mary leaves behind her husband, David Stevens; two children: Charles Stevens and Charlene Stevens; two grandchildren: David and Katalein Stevens; one great grandchild: Emma Stevens; one brother: Tommy Trusty; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by three grandchildren: Starlette, Matthew, and Brent Roesler; three brothers: David, Danny and Jerry Trusty and her parents, Arley and Naomi Trusty.

A memorial service will be held at Roller Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 4:00p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
