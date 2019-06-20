Mathew Kmit



Mountain Home - Matthew J. (Jim) Kmit, 81, of Mountain Home, AR passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family and his hospice care workers.



He was Born Jan. 31, 1938 in Niagara, WI in his family home, to the late Matthew and Emma (Leonard) Kmit. He attended school in Niagara until enlisting in the United States Army (before graduating), then being stationed all over the world until his honorable discharge in 1963. Matt ended up finally graduating from Niagara High School and receiving his high school diploma in 2003, which he was very proud of.



Through Matthew's working years after the military, he was a structural steelworker, a carpenter and then eventually retired as a housekeeper at the Tomah, WI VA Medical Center in 1996.



He married his wife, Linda (Christensen) Kmit in January 1983 and had many adventures through the years, most recently moving to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 2014, for warmer weather.



Matt has been a faithful Jehovah's Witness since 1989, most currently active with the North congregation in Mtn. Home.



Matt enjoyed reading the Bible daily. He also enjoyed reading western novels. He and Linda kept track of every one he read in a binder and over the past nine years had read over 3000 different books. Matt loved playing cribbage and would teach anyone that would be willing to learn to play with him. Right up to the end playing with his daughter, Theresa, at home and enjoying "beating" her. He loved spending time with friends and family, but most of all, making everyone he came in contact with laugh.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda; his children, Stanley Kmit, Sr. (Green Bay, WI), Laura (Chuck Graham) Kmit (Hudson, FL), Theresa (Tony) Martin (Luxemburg, WI); two sisters, Barbara Schultz (Niagara, WI) and Linda (Ray) Pilon (Niagara, WI); mother and father- in- law, Carl & Grace Christensen (Crivitz, WI); two sisters -in- law, Rhonda (Rick Daniels) Christensen (Lyons, IL) and Paula Christensen (Crivitz, WI); 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and more friends than you could count. Matthew is preceded in death by his father and mother; two Brothers Donald and Otto and a brother- in -law, Raymond Schultz.



Matthew's family would like to thank Hospice of the Ozarks for their kindness over the course of the last two weeks and their friends at the Kingdom Hall for the support and love shown to Matt and his family during a time when they needed it most.



A memorial will be held for Matt on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's witnesses, 687 Green Valley Drive, Mountain Home, AR.



