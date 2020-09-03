1/1
Matthew Myler
Matthew Myler

Matthew Robert Myler, 34, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, peacefully in his home.

He was born October 18, 1985, to Robert and Brenda Myler.

Matthew was a veteran of the USAF and was a Senior Airman with the Weapons Support Division. He was a nuclear weapons journeyman.

He loved to hunt and anything to do with the outdoors.

Matthew was an avid collector of weapons and was a Master Gunsmith. He loved to dismantle

his guns and put them back together to make sure they were in top form.

Matthew was looking forward to his new life with his fiancée, Lola. He was the happiest he has ever been.

Matthew is survived by his fiancée, Lola Pineda; his three children who he truly adored: Colten, Charlie and Caroline; his parents: Robert and Brenda Myler; a sister, Samantha Myler; and his grandparents: Marvin and Carol Myler. He leaves behind many, many, friends in several states.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Calvin and Maybelline Cleaver.

Matthew will be tremendously missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
