Matthew Yancik
Birchtree, Missouri - Matthew Yancik was born June 22, 1919 of Czechoslovakian parents, John Yancik and Victoria Kaiser Yancik in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. Matt was one of ten siblings and often was heard telling of his playing on the canons at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania as a child. All have passed before him except for Volica Yancik Leinbach who lives in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania with her husband, Christian Leinbach. Matthew was drafted in 1941 and served as a drill sergeant for three years and then was sent over seas to Italy till the war ended. Matt said he never was called to the front line but trained lots of scared boys into being valiant soldiers. He married Elsie Orst in 1942. Together they has a son, Matthew R. (1943-2017) and Marie Diane (1948-2014) and three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Matt worked as a bartender in his early years after the war, but he said "The Lord's perusing led him to salvation at the age of 41. This move in life directed him to shedding his vices and he vehemently prayed daily for his family and fellow man in the world. A changed man he drove truck across the country all the while carrying a can of gas for those stranded on the highway, stopping for a lost wallet or purse or later on a phone, and returning it to the owner and fixing many a flat tire for a traveling motorist. Matthew ventured to Missouri in the 1940's, bought some land, returned to Pennsylvania, then back to Missouri a few years later where he bought along the Arkansas line in Howard's Ridge, Missouri, where he built a home for Elsie and himself till Elsie suddenly passed away in September 2011. After Elsie's passing, Matt married Sarah, a dear friend from Pennsylvania and then some time later married Margie. Both have since passed. In 2015 Matt introduced himself through his sister, Volica to his fourth wife, Alexis, who was born only 25 miles from his birthplace in Pennsylvania. Both were residing in Pennsylvania as children and meeting in Missouri in 2015 and marrying in 2016. He often joked, we were born 25 miles apart and 25 years apart, and met in Missouri. Matt enjoyed mowing and finding old things and collecting them and giving them away, and listening to great hymns of the faith, Southern Gospel, and toe tapping Ozark melodies. His favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" Matthew loved the Lord and he was a gift to all who knew him. "Because He loves me, " says the Lord; I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call upon Me and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him, with long life will I satisfy him and show him my salvation." Matthew was 101 on June 22, 2020, and passed away on August 8, 2020, in Birch Tree, Missouri. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020, from 9:00 am until 10:00 am, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A Funeral Service for Matthew will be 10:00 am, Friday, August 28, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Howard's Ridge Cemetery, Howard's Ridge, Missouri. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Love Offerings in Memory may be made to the Clarkridge Baptist Church, PO Box 265, Clarkridge, Arkansas 72623. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
