Maudie "Clo" Partee



Mountain Home - Maudie Clorine (Denny) Partee, 80, went to Heaven March 25, 2020, to join Bob, her husband of 63 years. Clo was born February 21, 1940, in Monkey Run, Arkansas, the daughter of Charlie and Lily Isabel Stone Denny. She was a servant to others in her home, church (as an elementary Sunday School teacher for 50 years) and support to her husband, Bob, in their mission-building endeavors across the world. Clo loved the simple beauty and power of Creation, caring for her flowers and birds. She loved westerns and rooted for the "good guy." She adored her family and friends and enjoyed "fixing them something to eat" when they came to visit. Few could resist her lovingly-made pies. Proverbs 31:28 "Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praiseth her."



Clo is survived by her son, Virgil Grant (Susan) Partee of Clever, MO; daughter, Paula Desiree (John Carl) Davies of Bella Vista, AR; brother, Billy Ray Denny of South Dakota; four grandchildren, Elyse Laurelle Partee of Bentonville, AR, Jakob Grant Partee of Clever, MO, Colin Parks Davies of Bella Vista, AR, and Grant Michael Davies of Bella Vista, AR.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Iven D. and Jewell Denny; and sister, Mary (Denny) Roach.



A Memorial Service for Clo will be held at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Amos Cemetery, Lakeview, Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to Hospice House of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR, 72653 .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Apr. 30, 2020