1/1
Mavis Lee Way
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mavis Lee Way

Burlington, IA - Mavis Lee Way died Sunday August 2, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living, Burlington, IA with her daughters by her side. Mavis was previously a resident of Lakeview, AR and Eldridge, IA. She was born December 24, 1941 in Uvalde, TX.

On December 23, 1959 Mavis married Earnest Dale Way, the love of her life and her best friend. He preceded her in death in 2011. They were married 51 years.

Mavis moved to Bickford Assisted Living in 2017. Her family is grateful to the staff at Bickford for the kindness and love shown to her during her time there.

Mavis was a follower of Christ. She trusted Him as her Lord and Savior and is with Him now and forever. John 3:16. She was a member of First Christian Church, Mt. Home, AR and Harmony Bible Church, Danville, IA.

Mavis is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon (Joe) Wasson of Middletown, IA and Alice (Keith) George of Sapupla, OK, and her beloved cats Charlie and Margaret.

There is no memorial service planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Muscatine Humane Society and Harmony Bible Church-community missions.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunningfuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lunning Chapel
2620 Mount Pleasant St
Burlington, IA 52601
319-752-2771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lunning Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved