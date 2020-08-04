Mavis Lee Way
Burlington, IA - Mavis Lee Way died Sunday August 2, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living, Burlington, IA with her daughters by her side. Mavis was previously a resident of Lakeview, AR and Eldridge, IA. She was born December 24, 1941 in Uvalde, TX.
On December 23, 1959 Mavis married Earnest Dale Way, the love of her life and her best friend. He preceded her in death in 2011. They were married 51 years.
Mavis moved to Bickford Assisted Living in 2017. Her family is grateful to the staff at Bickford for the kindness and love shown to her during her time there.
Mavis was a follower of Christ. She trusted Him as her Lord and Savior and is with Him now and forever. John 3:16. She was a member of First Christian Church, Mt. Home, AR and Harmony Bible Church, Danville, IA.
Mavis is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon (Joe) Wasson of Middletown, IA and Alice (Keith) George of Sapupla, OK, and her beloved cats Charlie and Margaret.
There is no memorial service planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Muscatine Humane Society and Harmony Bible Church-community missions.
