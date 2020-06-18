Maxine Mae Green
Cotter - Maxine Mae Green of Cotter, Arkansas, passed away June 17, 2020, in Mountain Home, at the age of 84. She was born November 18, 1935, in Clifty, Arkansas, the daughter of Floyd and Lillie Harrison Clark. She married Gary Green on December 23, 1971, in Denton County, Maryland and was a hair dresser. Maxine lived in Cotter since moving from Grandbury, Texas, in 2002. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Wichita, Kansas. Maxine loved to entertain and cook for her family and friends. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, painting and spending time with her family and her dog, Breezi. She will be deeply missed and will live on in our cherished memories. Maxine is survived by her husband, Gary Edgar Green of Cotter, AR; son, David Vanhook of Forum, AR; daughter, Debbie Harned of Mountain Home, AR; brother, Keith Clark of Branson, MO; brother-in-law, Bob (Leann) Green of Licking, MO; sister, Terry (Tom) Johnson of Wichita, KS; grandchild, Madi Harned (Dillon) Boyd of Mountain Home, AR; grand-son-in-law, Matt (Jennifer) Spencer of Gardner, KS; niece, Willie (Forrest) Harrell and their children of Houston, TX; nephew, Craig Clark of Branson, MO; caregivers, Loretta Gordan and Erika Holt both of Mountain Home, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jackie Cole; sister-in-law, Dixie Clark; granddaughter, Lacy Spencer and great-granddaughter, Hadley Spencer. A Funeral Service for Maxine will be 11:00 am, Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Twin Lakes Baptist Church, with Dr. Sam Bailey and Pastor Bill Hughes officiating. Burial will be 3:30 pm, following the service in the Marshall Cemetery, Forum, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 Hwy 201 N., Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Dr., Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.