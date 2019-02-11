Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mountain Home - Maydeen Ford, 70, of Mountain Home passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born May 28, 1948 in Laie, Hawaii to the late Samuel and Gloria Kamae. She loved bowling and playing in the bowling leagues. Maydeen was a Kansas City Chiefs fan. She always had a flower in her hair and loved all her Hawaiian traditions. She is preceded in passing by her parents; four brothers and three sisters.

Maydeen is survived by her husband Jimmie Ford of Mountain Home; Jimmie (Lorrie) Ford of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Mitchell (Karen) Ford of California; a daughter, Sharon K. Fitchett of Wichita, Kansas; six sisters and a brother; seven grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held form 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 11, 2019
