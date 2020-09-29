1/1
Melanie Schaffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melanie Schaffer

Mountain Home - Melanie D. Schaffer, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born February 17, 1952 in Lacrosse, Kansas to Leland and Delores Bisterfeldt. She graduated from the School of Cosmetology in Hays, Kansas where she worked as a hairstylist for many years. Later she became manager of a salon in Canton, Ohio. After moving to Mountain Home, she was employed at Pinkston Middle School cafeteria for 15 years prior to retiring.

Melanie is survived by her husband of 48 years Irvin Schaffer, son Nathan Schaffer, daughter Krista (John) Stopka, and three grandchildren: Ashlee Papineau, Amberly Schaffer, and Miranda Stopka all of Mountain Home.

Private services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved