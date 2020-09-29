Melanie Schaffer
Mountain Home - Melanie D. Schaffer, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born February 17, 1952 in Lacrosse, Kansas to Leland and Delores Bisterfeldt. She graduated from the School of Cosmetology in Hays, Kansas where she worked as a hairstylist for many years. Later she became manager of a salon in Canton, Ohio. After moving to Mountain Home, she was employed at Pinkston Middle School cafeteria for 15 years prior to retiring.
Melanie is survived by her husband of 48 years Irvin Schaffer, son Nathan Schaffer, daughter Krista (John) Stopka, and three grandchildren: Ashlee Papineau, Amberly Schaffer, and Miranda Stopka all of Mountain Home.
Private services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
.